FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NOTE is also noteworthy at 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NOTE is $6.15, which is $1.81 above than the current price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.31% of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on July 19, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has plunge by 7.69relation to previous closing price of 4.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOTE’s Market Performance

NOTE’s stock has risen by 13.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.28% and a quarterly rise of 60.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.21% for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.33% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of 12.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for NOTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4.75 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

NOTE Trading at 56.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +44.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +172.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -31.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Yiu Conrad, who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Yiu Conrad now owns 1,511,985 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $165,000 using the latest closing price.

McChrystal Stanley A, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., purchase 23,000 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that McChrystal Stanley A is holding 181,436 shares at $50,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.