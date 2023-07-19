FIGS Inc. (FIGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) is above average at 98.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FIGS Inc. (FIGS) is $8.45, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for FIGS is 120.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FIGS on July 19, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FIGS) stock’s latest price update

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.77 in comparison to its previous close of 7.57, however, the company has experienced a -0.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Figs Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut. Analysts Cite ‘Supply-Chain Chaos.’

FIGS’s Market Performance

FIGS’s stock has fallen by -0.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly rise of 19.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for FIGS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for FIGS’s stock, with a 3.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FIGS Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.79. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw 15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Hasson Heather L., who sale 28,448 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Jul 14. After this action, Hasson Heather L. now owns 1,331,142 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $230,514 using the latest closing price.

Hasson Heather L., the Executive Chair of FIGS Inc., sale 43,995 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Hasson Heather L. is holding 1,331,142 shares at $353,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for FIGS Inc. stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on FIGS Inc. (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.