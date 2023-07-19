Examining the Volatility of Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) Stock

The stock of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has gone up by 3.14% for the week, with a 7.87% rise in the past month and a -14.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.60% for SONO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.18% for SONO’s stock, with a -1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SONO is 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SONO is $21.14, which is $4.37 above the current price. The public float for SONO is 124.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONO on July 19, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has soared by 0.75 in relation to previous closing price of 17.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Sonos Jumps After Beating Earnings Expectations

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

SONO Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.30. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw 3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $16.42 back on Jul 03. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 21,153 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $14,860 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 905 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 22,058 shares at $13,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonos Inc. (SONO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.