Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) by analysts is $30.00, which is $24.26 above the current market price. The public float for EVLO is 16.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of EVLO was 624.15K shares.

EVLO) stock’s latest price update

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO)’s stock price has plunge by 61.69relation to previous closing price of 3.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 69.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVLO’s Market Performance

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has seen a 69.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 246.20% gain in the past month and a 73.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.52% for EVLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 70.70% for EVLO’s stock, with a -69.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EVLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

EVLO Trading at 99.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.47%, as shares surge +139.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLO rose by +69.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Evelo Biosciences Inc. saw -82.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLO starting from Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, who purchase 5,411,255 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Jul 11. After this action, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene now owns 3,931,685 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc., valued at $12,499,999 using the latest closing price.

Bodmer Mark, the CSO, President of R&D of Evelo Biosciences Inc., sale 22,571 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Bodmer Mark is holding 262,557 shares at $3,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLO

The total capital return value is set at -195.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.