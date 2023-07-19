Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) Stock

The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has gone up by 17.34% for the week, with a 14.58% rise in the past month and a 2.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.57% for BOH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.05% for BOH’s stock, with a -16.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Right Now?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is $41.67, which is -$10.91 below the current market price. The public float for BOH is 38.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOH on July 19, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

BOH) stock’s latest price update

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH)’s stock price has increased by 9.18 compared to its previous closing price of 48.16. However, the company has seen a 17.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $31 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

BOH Trading at 24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH rose by +17.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.10. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corporation saw -32.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from WO ROBERT W JR, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $39.85 back on Jun 01. After this action, WO ROBERT W JR now owns 42,539 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, valued at $259,045 using the latest closing price.

Lucien Kent Thomas, the Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $32.29 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Lucien Kent Thomas is holding 5,500 shares at $32,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Hawaii Corporation stands at +30.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.60. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.