Evaluating the Impact of -7.12 Increase on Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s (AMBO) Stock

The stock of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has gone down by -5.43% for the week, with a -9.54% drop in the past month and a -26.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.27% for AMBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.87% for AMBO’s stock, with a -29.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMBO is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is $270.00, The public float for AMBO is 26.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On July 19, 2023, AMBO’s average trading volume was 180.26K shares.

AMBO) stock’s latest price update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMBO Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.82%, as shares sank -12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2196. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw -31.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.51 for the present operating margin

-0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stands at -62.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.