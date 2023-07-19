EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA)’s stock price has dropped by -17.67 in relation to previous closing price of 0.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EUDA is 7.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of EUDA was 472.67K shares.

EUDA’s Market Performance

EUDA stock saw a decrease of -21.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -62.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.02% for EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.64% for EUDA’s stock, with a -83.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EUDA Trading at -58.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EUDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares sank -61.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EUDA fell by -21.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7900. In addition, EUDA Health Holdings Limited saw -69.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EUDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.12 for the present operating margin

+34.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for EUDA Health Holdings Limited stands at -252.87. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.