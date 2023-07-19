Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The average price predicted for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) by analysts is $36.30, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 354.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of EQH was 3.37M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has increased by 1.81 when compared to last closing price of 27.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH’s stock has risen by 2.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.58% and a quarterly rise of 9.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Equitable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.91% for EQH’s stock, with a 0.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQH Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.96. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Equity return is now at value 66.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.