Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a 3.09% increase in the past week, with a -2.01% drop in the past month, and a 19.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.54% for UUUU’s stock, with a 0.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is above average at 14.71x. The 36-month beta value for UUUU is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UUUU is $10.32, which is $3.08 above than the current price. The public float for UUUU is 153.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.68% of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on July 19, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

UUUU) stock’s latest price update

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU)’s stock price has increased by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 6.23. However, the company has seen a 3.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UUUU Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Moore Curtis, who sale 9,800 shares at the price of $6.37 back on Jun 16. After this action, Moore Curtis now owns 82,978 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $62,436 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 14,500 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 92,778 shares at $100,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.