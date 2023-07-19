Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is $19.69, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on July 19, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

ERJ) stock’s latest price update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has plunge by -0.62relation to previous closing price of 14.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERJ’s Market Performance

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has experienced a -2.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.60% drop in the past month, and a -12.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.83. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 31.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02.

Based on Embraer S.A. (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.