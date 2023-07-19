EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has gone up by 1.95% for the week, with a 23.07% rise in the past month and a 58.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.03% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.89% for EH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 91.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is $150.54, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for EH is 40.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on July 19, 2023 was 838.97K shares.

EH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) has dropped by -2.56 compared to previous close of 19.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

EH Trading at 42.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares surge +31.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +361.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.06. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 119.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -740.62. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -69.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.