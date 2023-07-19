Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has surged by 1.10 when compared to previous closing price of 120.37, but the company has seen a 1.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/19/23 that What Discover’s Earnings Report Says About Americans’ Financial Health

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is above average at 8.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DFS is 252.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DFS on July 19, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS’s stock has seen a 1.85% increase for the week, with a 3.79% rise in the past month and a 18.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for Discover Financial Services The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $107 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at 11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.60. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 24.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.