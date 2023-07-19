Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNMR is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is $5.30, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for DNMR is 90.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.26% of that float. On July 19, 2023, DNMR’s average trading volume was 957.52K shares.

DNMR) stock’s latest price update

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)’s stock price has soared by 4.56 in relation to previous closing price of 2.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNMR’s Market Performance

DNMR’s stock has risen by 4.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.76% and a quarterly drop of -24.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.44% for Danimer Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.07% for DNMR’s stock, with a 13.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

DNMR Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 66.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Jun 20. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 346,478 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $27,390 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $3.38 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 356,478 shares at $33,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-232.89 for the present operating margin

-34.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at -337.78. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -25.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.