Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYCC is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYCC is $12.67, which is $12.8 above the current price. The public float for CYCC is 12.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYCC on July 19, 2023 was 58.13K shares.

CYCC) stock’s latest price update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC)’s stock price has soared by 22.61 in relation to previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYCC’s Market Performance

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) has experienced a 20.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.17% rise in the past month, and a 19.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for CYCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.68% for CYCC’s stock, with a -14.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at 14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC rose by +20.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6067. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 5.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -101.10, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.