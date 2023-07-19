Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.56 in relation to previous closing price of 16.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRDO is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRDO is $17.92, which is $1.56 above than the current price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.40% of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on July 19, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO’s stock has seen a -2.04% decrease for the week, with a -7.67% drop in the past month and a 81.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.89% for CRDO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from TAN LIP BU, who sale 56,000 shares at the price of $16.95 back on Jul 14. After this action, TAN LIP BU now owns 3,754,673 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $948,976 using the latest closing price.

TAN LIP BU, the Director of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 281,048 shares at $17.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that TAN LIP BU is holding 0 shares at $4,827,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.