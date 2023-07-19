Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) has jumped by 13.57 compared to previous close of 2.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CREX is 3.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CREX is 6.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On July 19, 2023, CREX’s average trading volume was 28.76K shares.

CREX’s Market Performance

The stock of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has seen a 11.58% increase in the past week, with a 13.57% rise in the past month, and a 31.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for CREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.52% for CREX’s stock, with a 45.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CREX Trading at 14.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREX rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Creative Realities Inc. saw 82.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREX starting from MILLS RICHARD C, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Aug 23. After this action, MILLS RICHARD C now owns 743,134 shares of Creative Realities Inc., valued at $9,570 using the latest closing price.

MILLS RICHARD C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Creative Realities Inc., purchase 25,875 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that MILLS RICHARD C is holding 728,134 shares at $16,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREX

Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.