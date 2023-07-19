Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) has increased by 8.58 when compared to last closing price of 14.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) by analysts is $22.00, The public float for CPS is 16.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.37% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CPS was 200.20K shares.

CPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has seen a 13.93% increase in the past week, with a 22.93% rise in the past month, and a 29.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.49% for CPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.02% for CPS’s stock, with a 42.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPS Trading at 29.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +25.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPS rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. saw 78.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.12 for the present operating margin

+4.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stands at -8.53. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.79. Equity return is now at value -229.10, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,053.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.33. Total debt to assets is 57.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 983.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.