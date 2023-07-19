ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.80 compared to its previous closing price of 9.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/21 that ContextLogic, Airbnb, Disney, DoorDash: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WISH is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WISH is $7.45, which is -$1.93 below the current market price. The public float for WISH is 21.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.17% of that float. The average trading volume for WISH on July 19, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH stock saw an increase of 12.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.87% and a quarterly increase of 31.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.68% for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.35% for WISH’s stock, with a -36.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

WISH Trading at 25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares surge +22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH rose by +12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Liu Ying Vivian, who sale 340,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Mar 08. After this action, Liu Ying Vivian now owns 793,423 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $156,400 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shuyan (Rachel), the Head of Data Science of ContextLogic Inc., sale 20,337 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wang Shuyan (Rachel) is holding 0 shares at $9,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.91 for the present operating margin

+29.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -66.55. The total capital return value is set at -54.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.01. Equity return is now at value -77.10, with -48.10 for asset returns.

Based on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.