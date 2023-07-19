comScore Inc. (SCOR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCOR is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for comScore Inc. (SCOR) is $2.17, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for SCOR is 75.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On July 19, 2023, SCOR’s average trading volume was 280.17K shares.

SCOR) stock’s latest price update

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)’s stock price has dropped by -8.51 in relation to previous closing price of 0.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Comscore Names New CFO as It Looks to Boost Revenue

SCOR’s Market Performance

comScore Inc. (SCOR) has seen a -13.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.34% decline in the past month and a -37.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.54% for SCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.55% for SCOR’s stock, with a -40.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCOR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCOR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

SCOR Trading at -21.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCOR fell by -13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7996. In addition, comScore Inc. saw -41.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCOR starting from Patterson Martin Edward, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Jun 20. After this action, Patterson Martin Edward now owns 190,569 shares of comScore Inc., valued at $8,010 using the latest closing price.

LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL, the Director of comScore Inc., purchase 175,642 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL is holding 3,623,261 shares at $172,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.01 for the present operating margin

+36.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for comScore Inc. stands at -17.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.78. Equity return is now at value -52.20, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on comScore Inc. (SCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.45. Total debt to assets is 9.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of comScore Inc. (SCOR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.