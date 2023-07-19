CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) has increased by 5.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CISO Global Inc. (CISO) is $1.00, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for CISO is 63.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CISO on July 19, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

The stock of CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has seen a 4.70% increase in the past week, with a 2.98% rise in the past month, and a -14.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for CISO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.92% for CISO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -85.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1879. In addition, CISO Global Inc. saw -91.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.19 for the present operating margin

+5.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for CISO Global Inc. stands at -72.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CISO Global Inc. (CISO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.