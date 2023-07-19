Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) has dropped by -2.52 compared to previous close of 4.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is $4.20, which is -$0.44 below the current market price. The public float for CIFR is 41.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIFR on July 19, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

CIFR’s Market Performance

The stock of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has seen a 14.85% increase in the past week, with a 86.35% rise in the past month, and a 72.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.38% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.86% for CIFR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 166.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $4 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

CIFR Trading at 64.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.61%, as shares surge +52.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +246.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw 728.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.