Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Stock Showcases 44.65% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has seen a 24.34% increase in the past week, with a 57.30% gain in the past month, and a 48.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.04% for CDLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.65% for CDLX’s stock, with a 66.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDLX is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is $8.00, which is -$0.91 below the current market price. The public float for CDLX is 32.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.54% of that float. On July 19, 2023, CDLX’s average trading volume was 873.20K shares.

CDLX) stock’s latest price update

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX)’s stock price has soared by 9.50 in relation to previous closing price of 9.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

CDLX Trading at 60.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +49.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX rose by +24.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw 71.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Temsamani Karim Saad, who sale 25,574 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Jul 03. After this action, Temsamani Karim Saad now owns 24,426 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $156,666 using the latest closing price.

Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer, the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of Cardlytics Inc., sale 9,906 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer is holding 42,108 shares at $60,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.40 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -155.85. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -122.00, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.