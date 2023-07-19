Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.31 in comparison to its previous close of 21.04, however, the company has experienced a 2.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is 20.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSWC is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) is $21.56, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for CSWC is 36.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On July 19, 2023, CSWC’s average trading volume was 338.77K shares.

CSWC’s Market Performance

CSWC stock saw an increase of 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.67% and a quarterly increase of 15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for CSWC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSWC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSWC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSWC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

CSWC Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSWC rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.03. In addition, Capital Southwest Corporation saw 24.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSWC starting from Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $19.69 back on Feb 06. After this action, Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn now owns 7,907 shares of Capital Southwest Corporation, valued at $9,843 using the latest closing price.

Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn, the Director of Capital Southwest Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $18.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Rogers-Windsor Ramona Lynn is holding 7,262 shares at $9,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.32 for the present operating margin

+97.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital Southwest Corporation stands at +32.32. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.