CalAmp Corp. (CAMP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is $2.51, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for CAMP is 35.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAMP on July 19, 2023 was 371.27K shares.

CAMP) stock’s latest price update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP)’s stock price has dropped by -6.46 in relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAMP’s Market Performance

CAMP’s stock has fallen by -9.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -52.17% and a quarterly drop of -71.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.80% for CalAmp Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.70% for CAMP’s stock, with a -72.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

CAMP Trading at -44.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -53.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMP fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1826. In addition, CalAmp Corp. saw -80.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAMP starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 27. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 3,424,059 shares of CalAmp Corp., valued at $112,970 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the Director of CalAmp Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 3,399,059 shares at $88,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.81 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for CalAmp Corp. stands at -11.02. Equity return is now at value -144.80, with -6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.