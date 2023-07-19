BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 3.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) by analysts is $1.67, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for BZFD is 68.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BZFD was 1.37M shares.

BZFD) stock’s latest price update

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down, and Vice World News Could Be Next

BZFD’s Market Performance

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has experienced a 6.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.52% rise in the past month, and a -34.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.35% for BZFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.18% for BZFD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BZFD Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5648. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc. saw -5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of BuzzFeed Inc., valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of BuzzFeed Inc., sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+33.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for BuzzFeed Inc. stands at -46.02. The total capital return value is set at -12.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.92. Equity return is now at value -80.30, with -34.10 for asset returns.

Based on BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD), the company’s capital structure generated 122.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.13. Total debt to assets is 40.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.