Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has increased by 1.73 when compared to last closing price of 32.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/09/22 that Nielsen Says Buyout Group Has Reached Deal With Largest Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BAM is $36.33, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for BAM is 398.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for BAM on July 19, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM’s stock has seen a 6.03% increase for the week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month and a 0.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.66% for BAM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.44% for the last 200 days.

BAM Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM rose by +6.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.26. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. saw 16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stands at +52.80. Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.