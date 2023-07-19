Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) has increased by 4.99 when compared to last closing price of 35.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) Right Now?

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) by analysts is $39.10, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for BFH is 49.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.92% of that float. On July 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BFH was 963.91K shares.

BFH’s Market Performance

The stock of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen a 7.88% increase in the past week, with a 19.03% rise in the past month, and a 32.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for BFH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.71% for BFH stock, with a simple moving average of 8.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

BFH Trading at 22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +19.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.14. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $29.89 back on May 30. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $11,954 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $29.50 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 4,956,281 shares at $442,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.