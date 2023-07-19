BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF) has decreased by -9.06 when compared to last closing price of 3.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BOF is 2.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOF on July 19, 2023 was 627.91K shares.

BOF’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.23% for BOF’s stock, with a -16.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOF Trading at -16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.06% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOF rose by +1.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, BranchOut Food Inc. saw -34.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOF starting from Dalfonsi John, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Jun 16. After this action, Dalfonsi John now owns 74,803 shares of BranchOut Food Inc., valued at $24,400 using the latest closing price.

Healy Eric, the CEO of BranchOut Food Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Healy Eric is holding 750,083 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-319.88 for the present operating margin

-35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for BranchOut Food Inc. stands at -617.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.