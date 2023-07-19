Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) has decreased by -6.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTB is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTB is 10.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On July 19, 2023, BTB’s average trading volume was 315.49K shares.

BTB’s Market Performance

The stock of Bit Brother Limited (BTB) has seen a -25.31% decrease in the past week, with a -18.46% drop in the past month, and a -43.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.72% for BTB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.67% for BTB’s stock, with a -79.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTB Trading at -28.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.52%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTB fell by -25.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5974. In addition, Bit Brother Limited saw -95.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1319.28 for the present operating margin

-21.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Brother Limited stands at -1548.72. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.96.

Based on Bit Brother Limited (BTB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bit Brother Limited (BTB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.