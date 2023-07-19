Bank OZK (OZK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OZK is 1.40.

The public float for OZK is 120.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on July 19, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OZK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has increased by 6.33 when compared to last closing price of 41.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

OZK’s Market Performance

Bank OZK (OZK) has experienced a 7.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.77% rise in the past month, and a 25.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for OZK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.88% for OZK’s stock, with a 10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.19. In addition, Bank OZK saw 10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank OZK (OZK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.