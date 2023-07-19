Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVGR is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is $1.60, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for AVGR is 7.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On July 19, 2023, AVGR’s average trading volume was 251.78K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVGR) stock’s latest price update

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.88 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 20.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVGR’s Market Performance

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has experienced a 20.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.67% rise in the past month, and a 31.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for AVGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.21% for AVGR’s stock, with a -10.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AVGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2021.

AVGR Trading at 39.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +45.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGR rose by +20.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7195. In addition, Avinger Inc. saw -21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGR starting from Subainati Nabeel Paul, who sale 223 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Subainati Nabeel Paul now owns 85,672 shares of Avinger Inc., valued at $181 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-192.88 for the present operating margin

+32.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avinger Inc. stands at -213.02. The total capital return value is set at -69.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.67. Equity return is now at value -672.60, with -87.10 for asset returns.

Based on Avinger Inc. (AVGR), the company’s capital structure generated 394.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.78. Total debt to assets is 67.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.