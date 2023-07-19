Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATRA is $16.27, which is $14.07 above the current price. The public float for ATRA is 94.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATRA on July 19, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

The stock price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) has surged by 7.56 when compared to previous closing price of 2.05, but the company has seen a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA’s stock has risen by 5.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.70% and a quarterly drop of -25.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.82% for ATRA’s stock, with a -34.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

ATRA Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -32.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 14,291 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jun 27. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 706,671 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $23,723 using the latest closing price.

Touchon Pascal, the President and CEO of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 29,766 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Touchon Pascal is holding 720,962 shares at $60,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.86 for the present operating margin

+77.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -359.12. The total capital return value is set at -108.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.21. Equity return is now at value -135.20, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 56.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 19.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.