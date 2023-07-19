Assessing the Risk and Potential of LanzaTech Global Inc.’s (LNZA) Stock

In the past week, LNZA stock has gone up by 2.13%, with a monthly gain of 41.18% and a quarterly surge of 83.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for LanzaTech Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.18% for LNZA’s stock, with a -9.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNZA is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) is $8.00, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for LNZA is 172.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On July 19, 2023, LNZA’s average trading volume was 286.25K shares.

LNZA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) has jumped by 7.40 compared to previous close of 5.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNZA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNZA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $8 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

LNZA Trading at 33.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc. saw -37.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.