Assessing the Risk and Potential of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) Stock

The stock of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has gone down by -5.07% for the week, with a 1.12% rise in the past month and a 4.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for ULCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for ULCC’s stock, with a -5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is above average at 30.65x. The 36-month beta value for ULCC is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ULCC is $14.59, which is $5.46 above than the current price. The public float for ULCC is 215.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of ULCC on July 19, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.76 in relation to its previous close of 9.57. However, the company has experienced a -5.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that It’s Not Just You: Businesses Are Making Their Phone Numbers Hard to Find

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 111,333 shares at the price of $9.22 back on Jun 09. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 1,264,184 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $1,026,802 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 82,616 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 78,949 shares at $760,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.