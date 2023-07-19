ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ASPI is $3.00, The public float for ASPI is 20.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPI on July 19, 2023 was 444.93K shares.

ASPI’s Market Performance

The stock of ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has seen a 24.16% increase in the past week, with a 80.02% rise in the past month, and a -11.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.08% for ASPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.63% for ASPI’s stock, with a -40.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASPI Trading at 55.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares surge +79.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI rose by +24.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5548. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc. saw -54.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPI starting from Moore Duncan, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 29. After this action, Moore Duncan now owns 550,000 shares of ASP Isotopes Inc., valued at $49,990 using the latest closing price.

Moore Duncan, the Director of ASP Isotopes Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Moore Duncan is holding 450,000 shares at $6,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPI

Equity return is now at value -86.90, with -66.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.