ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is 38.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASML is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is $732.02, which is $10.6 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On July 19, 2023, ASML’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASML) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has decreased by -4.27 when compared to last closing price of 757.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has experienced a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month, and a 12.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of 17.06% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $722.39. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 32.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 80.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.