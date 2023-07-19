Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Stock Experiences 2.64% Monthly Change

In the past week, APRE stock has gone up by 17.85%, with a monthly gain of 2.64% and a quarterly plunge of -13.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.23% for Aprea Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.07% for APRE’s stock, with a -51.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APRE is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APRE is $14.50, which is $11.5 above than the current price. The public float for APRE is 2.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of APRE on July 19, 2023 was 11.55K shares.

APRE) stock’s latest price update

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.57 in comparison to its previous close of 3.22, however, the company has experienced a 17.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APRE Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.97%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRE rose by +17.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRE starting from Seizinger Bernd R., who purchase 6,029 shares at the price of $3.68 back on Jun 07. After this action, Seizinger Bernd R. now owns 26,325 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,192 using the latest closing price.

Seizinger Bernd R., the Director of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,068 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Seizinger Bernd R. is holding 20,296 shares at $14,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.