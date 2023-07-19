Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

The 36-month beta value for HLX is also noteworthy at 2.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HLX is $11.17, which is $2.28 above than the current price. The public float for HLX is 141.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. The average trading volume of HLX on July 19, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

The stock price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) has jumped by 1.81 compared to previous close of 8.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLX’s Market Performance

HLX’s stock has risen by 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.71% and a quarterly rise of 9.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.77% for HLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

HLX Trading at 18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +24.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Jun 08. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 173,948 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $148,000 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $8.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 193,948 shares at $633,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at -10.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 19.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.