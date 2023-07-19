Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

The 36-month beta value for AYRO is also noteworthy at 3.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AYRO is $1.30, which is $0.41 above than the current price. The public float for AYRO is 32.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.68% of that float. The average trading volume of AYRO on July 19, 2023 was 130.01K shares.

The stock of Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) has increased by 14.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AYRO’s Market Performance

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has experienced a 25.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.61% rise in the past month, and a 48.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.00% for AYRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.30% for AYRO’s stock, with a 50.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AYRO Trading at 44.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares surge +31.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +25.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6990. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw 132.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYRO starting from Joseph Zvi, who sale 12,257 shares at the price of $0.49 back on May 03. After this action, Joseph Zvi now owns 214,045 shares of Ayro Inc., valued at $5,973 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Joshua, the Director of Ayro Inc., sale 11,927 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Silverman Joshua is holding 408,233 shares at $5,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-778.36 for the present operating margin

-102.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ayro Inc. stands at -766.94. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -40.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.