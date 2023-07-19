Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) is above average at 0.28x. The 36-month beta value for ALPS is also noteworthy at -0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALPS is 12.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of ALPS on July 19, 2023 was 454.33K shares.

ALPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) has dropped by -17.09 compared to previous close of 0.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALPS’s Market Performance

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has seen a -29.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -66.97% decline in the past month and a -76.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.85% for ALPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -60.51% for ALPS’s stock, with a -93.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALPS Trading at -67.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -70.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALPS fell by -29.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4745. In addition, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. saw -96.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.70 for the present operating margin

+47.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. stands at +3.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.