An In-Depth Look at Zevia PBC’s (ZVIA) Stock Performance

The stock of Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has seen a 1.24% increase in the past week, with a -11.88% drop in the past month, and a 11.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.19% for ZVIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.64% for ZVIA’s stock, with a 1.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZVIA is 0.66.

The public float for ZVIA is 43.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On July 19, 2023, ZVIA’s average trading volume was 150.62K shares.

ZVIA) stock’s latest price update

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA)’s stock price has plunge by -5.12relation to previous closing price of 4.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZVIA Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Zevia PBC saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVIA starting from White Pine LLC, who sale 508,965 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Jun 23. After this action, White Pine LLC now owns 1,604,138 shares of Zevia PBC, valued at $2,254,715 using the latest closing price.

White Pine LLC, the 10% Owner of Zevia PBC, sale 1,066 shares at $4.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that White Pine LLC is holding 2,113,103 shares at $5,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.