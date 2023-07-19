Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has gone up by 10.90% for the week, with a 16.93% rise in the past month and a 45.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.62% for AMPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.44% for AMPH’s stock, with a 68.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) Right Now?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is $60.50, which is -$6.07 below the current market price. The public float for AMPH is 37.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPH on July 19, 2023 was 447.94K shares.

AMPH) stock’s latest price update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH)’s stock price has soared by 7.73 in relation to previous closing price of 56.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

AMPH Trading at 25.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH rose by +10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.62. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 117.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from PETERS WILLIAM J, who sale 36,868 shares at the price of $50.85 back on Jun 15. After this action, PETERS WILLIAM J now owns 105,603 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,874,790 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Rong, the EVP, Production Center of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $51.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Zhou Rong is holding 96,888 shares at $258,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.62. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.