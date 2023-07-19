Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMRC is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMRC is $61.54, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for AMRC is 31.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.28% of that float. The average trading volume for AMRC on July 19, 2023 was 347.55K shares.

AMRC) stock’s latest price update

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.11 in comparison to its previous close of 55.14, however, the company has experienced a 13.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMRC’s Market Performance

AMRC’s stock has risen by 13.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.02% and a quarterly rise of 24.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for Ameresco Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.81% for AMRC’s stock, with a 11.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $60 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

AMRC Trading at 27.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +26.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.51. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Hole Spencer Doran, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $46.24 back on Jun 02. After this action, Hole Spencer Doran now owns 0 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $231,200 using the latest closing price.

Hole Spencer Doran, the EVP and CFO of Ameresco Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $42.72 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hole Spencer Doran is holding 0 shares at $213,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.29 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.22. Total debt to assets is 32.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.