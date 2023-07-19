Ameren Corporation’s (AEE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ameren Corporation (AEE) has gone up by 1.07% for the week, with a 0.40% rise in the past month and a -6.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for AEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for AEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameren Corporation (AEE) is $91.73, which is $7.69 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 261.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEE on July 19, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has dropped by -0.14 compared to previous close of 84.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/22 that Old Coal Plant Neared Retirement; Now It’s Needed to Avert Blackouts

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $90 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

AEE Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.95. In addition, Ameren Corporation saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Diya Fadi M, who sale 36,940 shares at the price of $82.37 back on Jun 13. After this action, Diya Fadi M now owns 57,676 shares of Ameren Corporation, valued at $3,042,748 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Sr Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corporation, sale 3,080 shares at $81.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding 164,179 shares at $249,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corporation stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corporation (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameren Corporation (AEE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.