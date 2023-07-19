Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has seen a 2.31% increase in the past week, with a 15.44% gain in the past month, and a 18.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for ATEC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is $21.06, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 68.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.37% of that float. On July 19, 2023, ATEC’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) has decreased by -0.53 when compared to last closing price of 18.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

ATEC Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +21.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.57. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 50.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Hunsaker Craig E, who sale 100,487 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, Hunsaker Craig E now owns 1,120,427 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $1,808,766 using the latest closing price.

Hunsaker Craig E, the EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 6,542 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Hunsaker Craig E is holding 1,220,914 shares at $117,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value 581.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.