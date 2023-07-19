Alight Inc. (ALIT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ALIT stock has gone up by 3.61%, with a monthly gain of 10.08% and a quarterly surge of 7.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Alight Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.43% for ALIT’s stock, with a 14.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is $13.69, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for ALIT is 382.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALIT on July 19, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT)’s stock price has increased by 3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 9.74. However, the company has seen a 3.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

ALIT Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.32. In addition, Alight Inc. saw 20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., who sale 28,562,652 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. now owns 57,028 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $248,780,699 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Management Associat, the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 28,562,652 shares at $8.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Blackstone Management Associat is holding 57,028 shares at $248,780,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc. stands at -1.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.86. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alight Inc. (ALIT), the company’s capital structure generated 63.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.87. Total debt to assets is 25.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.