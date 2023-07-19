AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) Stock Records -64.90% Quarterly Movement

The stock of AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) has seen a -15.58% decrease in the past week, with a -10.90% drop in the past month, and a -64.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.49% for AGIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.29% for AGIL’s stock, with a -77.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) is $2.13, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for AGIL is 35.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGIL on July 19, 2023 was 89.27K shares.

AGIL) stock’s latest price update

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AGIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGIL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

AGIL Trading at -20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.21%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL fell by -15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7648. In addition, AgileThought Inc. saw -83.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIL starting from Fernandez Manuel Senderos, who sale 568 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Feb 10. After this action, Fernandez Manuel Senderos now owns 4,996,904 shares of AgileThought Inc., valued at $2,556 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos, the Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought Inc., sale 1,875 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Fernandez Manuel Senderos is holding 4,997,472 shares at $8,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgileThought Inc. stands at -11.41. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.