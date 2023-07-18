WW International Inc.’s (WW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WW stock has gone down by -3.17%, with a monthly gain of 18.17% and a quarterly surge of 9.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.77% for WW International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.53% for WW’s stock, with a 57.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WW International Inc. (WW) by analysts is $7.90, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for WW is 76.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.83% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of WW was 4.80M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) has jumped by 2.61 compared to previous close of 8.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at 13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 113.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc., sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with -32.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, WW International Inc. (WW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.