What Recent Market Trends Mean for Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) Stock

The stock of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has gone up by 1.07% for the week, with a 5.89% rise in the past month and a 30.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.82% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.60% for FLEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is above average at 16.43x. The 36-month beta value for FLEX is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLEX is $30.71, which is $2.62 above than the current price. The public float for FLEX is 440.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on July 18, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 27.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.30. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 31.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Tan Kwang Hooi, who sale 5,020 shares at the price of $26.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, Tan Kwang Hooi now owns 144,208 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $135,396 using the latest closing price.

Tan Kwang Hooi, the Group President of Flex Ltd., sale 3,602 shares at $26.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Tan Kwang Hooi is holding 149,228 shares at $96,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.