Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45.

The public float for VNO is 176.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on July 18, 2023 was 3.97M shares.

VNO) stock’s latest price update

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.01relation to previous closing price of 18.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

VNO’s Market Performance

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.47% rise in the past month, and a 28.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for VNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.45% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at 21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.41. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -10.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.